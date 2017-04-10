“The election results are a cause for serious self-reflection especially for the [Social Democratic Party],” tweeted Erkka Railo, a senior researcher at the Centre for Parliamentary Studies of the University of Turku.

The struggles of the Finns Party and the Social Democrats took centre stage as political analysts commented on the results of the municipal elections held in Finland on Sunday.

The Social Democrats emerged from the elections as the second largest party in municipal policy-making with a vote haul of 19.4 per cent, well ahead of the Centre Party (17.5%) but well behind the National Coalition (20.7%).

The municipal election results are one of the worst in the history of the Social Democratic Party, according to Kimmo Grönlund and Göran Djupsund, both professors of political science at Åbo Akademi University.

Djupsund reminded that the party headed into the municipal elections from a very advantageous position due to the many missteps of the ruling coalition formed by the Centre Party, the Finns Party, and the National Coalition Party. “It remains to be seen when they call into question the leadership of [chairperson Antti] Rinne,” he tweeted.

The Finns Party, in turn, saw its vote share share decline from 12.3 per cent in 2012 to 8.8 per cent in 2017. The populist party has thus lost roughly 300,000 voters since the the parliamentary elections of 2015, according to Grönlund.

Djupsund also drew attention to the vote shares of the two candidates vying to succeed Timo Soini at the helm of the Finns Party, Sampo Terho, the chairperson of the Finns Party Parliamentary Group, and Jussi Halla-aho, a Member of the European Parliament.

Halla-aho received 5,651 and Terho 3,333 votes to clinch a seat on the Helsinki City Council.

“This could be of great significance for the leadership election in June as well as for the fate of the Government. Taking the party’s total loss into consideration, the leadership election is set to be exciting,” Djupsund analysed after the results of advance voting came in on Sunday. Halla-aho's vote share included roughly 1,900 and Terho's 1,200 early votes.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi