“The threat of an isolated act of violence unfortunately persists also in Finland. Although the threat is unlikely, we are treating it with the utmost seriousness,” he wrote in his blog in the wake of the attack that killed four and injured 15 people.

Finland is not under any immediate threat due to the terror attack that occurred in Stockholm, Sweden, on Friday, states Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre).

Swedish police have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of hijacking and ramming a lorry into a crowded department store in Stockholm on Friday. The Uzbek man was wanted for failing to comply with a deportation order and had expressed sympathy for extremist organisations, including the so-called Islamic State, a police spokesperson stated in a news conference on Sunday.

Sipilä reminded that it is crucial to continue to defend democracy and not to give in to fear, as the objective of terrorism is to make people turn against each other by spreading hate, fear and insecurity.

“We must not respond to evil with evil. What we need now, more than ever, is goodness, warmth and mutual respect,” he wrote.

A message of love and unity resonated far and wide as thousands of people gathered at the heart of Stockholm, at Sergels Torg Plaza, on Sunday to pay their respects to the victims of the attack and to show their support for an open and inclusive society.

