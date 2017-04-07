“We talked more about human rights and the principle of the rule of law than pandas,” he asserted in a news conference yesterday, responding to suggestions that most of the media attention on the historic meeting had focused on the couple of giant pandas promised to Finland by China.

President Sauli Niinistö has expressed his bemusement with the criticism aroused by his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Helsinki on Wednesday.

Niinistö revealed that he talked with his counterpart for a total of three-and-a-half hours and pointed out that the joint declaration issued by the heads of state draws attention to the importance of respecting human rights and the principle of the rule of law.

Finland, he asserted, is by no means scared to address difficult issues, such as human rights issues.

He also discussed the special circumstances under which his joint news conference with Xi was organised on Wednesday. The decision not to allow members of the media to ask questions was unusual but not outright unprecedented, he said, calling attention to his visit to the White House in 2016.

“We settled for issuing a joint declaration and unilateral statements on our discussions. Questions were not allowed,” he described his meeting with US President Barack Obama.

“Finland is the most open country in the world. What’s natural for us isn’t natural for everyone,” he added.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Seppo Samuli – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi