The Finnish Pensioners’ Association demanded yesterday that that the payments be made immediately because the delays have left many social assistance recipients under the threat of eviction.

The Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela) has acknowledged that the recent delays in social assistance payments have left many a low-income household in a difficult situation. The delays alone, however, cannot be blamed for tenant evictions, according to Kela.

“It is an extremely serious and unfortunate situation, as the delays have left people at risk of being evicted from their homes, losing their credit ratings or having to cut back on medications due to the inability of officials to handle the responsibilities assigned to them,” said Martti Korhonen, the chairperson of the Pensioners’ Association.

Kela assures in a press release that it is doing its utmost to speed up the processing of payments but argues that the delays alone should not be blamed for the threat of eviction.

“Lessors have the right to initiate the termination process if the rent has not been paid for two or three consecutive months or if the rent is constantly paid late. It is therefore unjustifiable to allege that the delays in social assistance payments alone could lead to tenants being evicted,” it points out.

Kela adds that the applications of customers under the threat of eviction will be processed urgently, with the decisions being issued no later than one working day after the date of filing.

It also highlights that the majority of benefit payments have been made on time: “In January, 97 per cent of applications were processed in seven working days. The processing times were longer in February and March, but mostly the delays have been days, not weeks.”

Elli Aaltonen, the director general at Kela, expressed her regrets over the delays last week, promising that the backlog will be cleared during the course of April.

The delays began to emerge after the administration of the basic social assistance scheme was transferred from municipalities to Kela as of the beginning of 2017. Kela reported in February that the transfer has resulted in a year-on-year increase of 57 per cent the number of customer contacts and one of 50 per cent in the daily number of phone enquiries – to around 20,000.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Emmi Korhonen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi