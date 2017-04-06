The year-on-year surge in coal use, however, was primarily attributable to record low coal consumption in 2015.

The use of coal for energy production increased by 32 per cent year-on-year in Finland in 2016, according to sector-specific emissions statistics published by the Finnish Energy Authority on Monday.

“In the long term, coal consumption has been on a constant decline, but there are annual fluctuations in the consumption levels,” Kimmo Ollikka, a senior researcher at the Institute for Economic Research (VATT), tells Helsingin Sanomat.

The fluctuations, in turn, are a result of changes in the prices of various fuels, their tax treatment, and their competitiveness in relation to one another.

The Finnish Government declares in its energy and climate strategy that it is committed to phasing out the use of coal for energy production by 2030. Coal, the strategy stipulates, should henceforth be used solely as a reserve fuel for heat and electricity generation.

The Energy Authority also reported that sectors covered by the EU Emissions Trading Scheme emitted a total of 27.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide in Finland in 2016, signalling an increase of almost seven per cent, or 1.7 million tonnes, from the previous year. In 2014, the sectors emitted a total of 28.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The statistics also indicate that the use of biofuels complying with the sustainability criteria adopted by the European Union rose by over two per cent from the previous year in 2016. The use of peat and natural gas contrastively decreased, by approximately four and 13 per cent respectively.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva