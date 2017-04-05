The deportation, however, was postponed after authorities realised that an appeal lodged by the family was still pending with the Helsinki Administrative Court.

An Afghan woman, her husband and her underage child were set to board the deportation flight from Helsinki to Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday, Martti Hirvonen, a detective chief inspector at the Häme Police Department, reveals to Helsingin Sanomat .

“The decision on the postponement was made over the weekend, after [the family] had been taken into custody on Friday. We can’t comment further on the details of the decision or the postponement, because those details are classified,” Hirvonen tells Helsingin Sanomat.

The Häme Police Department nevertheless confirmed in a press release that its officers took the family into custody in Asikkala on 31 March, 2017, and transported them to the Joutseno Reception Centre to await their deportation to Afghanistan. Some of the details of the case, it explained, were disclosed on grounds that the family and their representatives had already discussed the case in public.

“After it was determined that the removal order was not yet final, the police made a decision to release the family […] on Sunday, 2 April, 2017,” the press release reads.

Päivi Nerg, the state secretary at the Ministry of the Interior, emphasises in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat that whether or not an unsuccessful asylum seeker is a minor or pregnant has no bearing whatsoever on the enforcement of removal orders. Every deportee, she states, has been denied asylum or refugee status, and the decision to do so has been recognised by an administrative court.

“Negative decisions are given also to minors. No European country has decided to grant asylum to all under 18-year-olds,” she says.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Mikko Stig – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi