“False information has been circulating about the removals carried out yesterday,” states Hannu Pietilä, a chief inspector at the Helsinki Police Department.

The Helsinki Police Department has issued a press release to repudiate rumours suggesting that children and a pregnant woman were part of the group of asylum seekers deported from Finland to Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday.

“All of the individuals returned were grown-ups. None of those who were returned were pregnant, as far as the police are aware. Nor did anyone of them want to meet with a counsel,” he underlines.

Pietilä also revealed that representatives from both the Finnish Embassy in Kabul and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) met the asylum seekers upon their arrival in Afghanistan.

The rumours that circulated on social media prompted an outcry from many human rights activists and opposition members, who urged citizens to participate in protests at Helsinki Airport and at the Helsinki Police Station in Pasila on Monday.

Jere Roimu, a chief inspector at the Helsinki Police Department, says the latter protest was not a peaceful demonstration but an active attempt to prevent law enforcement officials from carrying their duties. “Police had to resort to physical force to de-escalate the situation and to employ pepper spray against an individual,” he tells in the press release.

Another protest against the forced removals is scheduled to take place at noon today at Kansalaistori Square in Helsinki. Almost 1,500 people have already announced their intention to participate in the protest.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Seppo Samuli – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi