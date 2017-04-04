The commerce-oriented newspaper compared the prices of 25 popular and readily available grocery items in a total of 56 grocery shops across the country in February, finding that the total price was lower at both Prisma and S-Market than at Lidl.

Lidl has lost its status as the cheapest grocery shop in Finland, according to a grocery basket survey commissioned by Kauppalehti .

Prisma’s grocery basket cost a total of 35.84 euros, S-Market’s basket a total of 36.98 euros and Lidl’s basket a total of 37.43 euros.

Kauppalehti estimates that the results are attributable to the much-publicised price reduction campaigns launched last year by the S Group, the operator of both Prisma and S-Market. The retail co-operative has introduced price cuts across product categories to fend off local rivals, leading to differences of up to five euros in grocery basket prices between its shops.

Lidl, which ranked second in the survey in terms of average basket prices, is unable to adjust its prices to local competition, having promised to maintain the same prices all around Finland.

Citymarket came in fourth in the grocery basket survey with a total price of 41.09 euros, while Stockmann came in last with a total price of 59.45 euros.

The survey also found that grocery prices have continued to decline across the country, with the average basket prices dropping from 46.85 euros in September to 45.49 euros in February. The only exceptions to the trend were K-Markets and Halpa-Halli Kokkola.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi