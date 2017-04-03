The Research Institute of the Finnish Economy’s (Etla) proposal to allow higher education institutions to introduce tuition fees for students from Finland and the rest of the European Economic Area (EEA) has been met with resistance from the ranks of the Finnish Government.

“Etla’s proposal on tuition fees [goes] against the government programme. The National Coalition won’t support it,” states Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (NCP), the Minister of Education and Culture.