The Ministry of Employment and the Economy’s biannual occupational barometer found that the shortage of suitable job applicants is a challenge especially in the social and health care sector, but increasingly also in the construction industry.

A growing number of industrial sectors are contending with a labour shortage in Finland.

The 15 most in-demand occupations in Finland: 1. Audiologists and speech therapists 2. Medical specialists 3. Dentists 4. Contact centre salespersons 5. General practitioners 6. Social work and counselling professionals 7. Commercial sales representatives 8. Construction supervisors 9. Home-based personal care workers 10. Concrete placers, concrete finishers and related workers 11. Civil engineers 12. Early-childhood educators 13. Nursing associate professionals 14. Roofers 15. Earth-moving and related plant operators Source: Occupational Barometer

The ministry highlights in a press release that the number of occupations affected by skills shortages has doubled since the previous year, from 12 to 24, roughly half of which are currently in the social and health care sector.

No occupations, however, are affected by a severe skills shortage, contrary to the previous year when the demand for physicians, chief physicians and medical specialists far exceeded the supply.

“Skills shortages are therefore not exacerbating for certain occupations but rather expanding to new occupations,” concludes Mika Tuomaala, a ministerial advisor at the Ministry of Employment and the Economy.

The number of occupations affected by a labour surplus, on the other hand, has decreased from the previous year. The occupational barometer found that there was a surplus of applicants for 43 occupations, representing a decline of 27 from 2015.

The barometer is based on a short-term assessment of the availability of workforce for roughly 200 key occupations conducted by the Employment and Development Offices (TE Offices) between February and March.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

