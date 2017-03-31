“The competitiveness pact is forecast to improve cost competitiveness considerably,” Erkki Liikanen, the Governor at the Bank of Finland, stated in a news conference on Thursday.

The Bank of Finland has reiterated its confidence that the competitiveness pact thrashed out by labour market organisations and the Government of Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) will boost the competitiveness of Finland.

Finland, he reminded, must ensure that its unit labour costs increase at a slower rate than those of its trading partners in the years to come, “also following the expiry of the competitiveness pact”.

The Bank of Finland predicts that key interest rates will not exceed their current levels in the foreseeable future. Finland and the rest of the eurozone, it estimates, will be able to benefit from the accommodative monetary policy.

Finland will additionally be able to diversify its economy following an up-tick in the demand for exports brought about by the continuing growth of the world and eurozone economy. Its growth rate, however, will fail to recover to the levels preceding the financial crisis.

The Bank of Finland also forecasts that global economic growth will accelerate to roughly three pre cent in 2017 but fail to gather any substantial momentum in 2018–2019. The growth of the world economy and global trade, however, will be impeded by the economic slowdown in China – to an expected annual rate of five per cent – and the economic policy of the Administration of US President Donald Trump.

“The American economy is expected to grow at an annual rate of over two per cent in 2017–2019. The growth rate can exceed forecasts, if the administration implements its measures to support growth in full. On the other hand, the possible increase in protectionist measures can notably undermine the growth of the world economy and global trade,” the central bank analyses.

“In addition, even if rolling back regulations promoted short term growth, tearing down financial market regulations would especially increase the risks associated with long-term financial stability.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Martti Kainulainen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi