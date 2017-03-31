“They’ve made a very positive impression on me. They’re more open-minded, more sharp-thinking than what you might come across at universities. I don’t want to reprimand universities, but I’m definitely not looking down my nose at universities of applied sciences,” he stated in his speech to the Finnish Parliament on Wednesday.

Finland’s universities of applied sciences, he said, are much more American than universities. “They’ve got drive, as people say.”

Holmström has repeatedly encouraged Finland to follow in the footsteps of the United States by shifting the focus of its higher education system from post-graduate to undergraduate degrees.

Universities of applied sciences would also be a good fit for such a system, he estimated: “What their role would be is an interesting question in my opinion. They mustn’t be wiped out, but we must find a way to put their resources to good use.”

“From that viewpoint, you could see a case for some consolidations. In Vaasa, for example, the university and university of applied sciences are working together,” added Holmström.

Holmström also estimated that the future of the country depends crucially on how education and higher education are organised. Highly-educated fields, he pointed out, currently account for a considerable share of net job creation.

The graduates of universities of applied sciences, he gauged, are more likely to find employment than those of universities.

His estimation is corroborated by statistics, at least to an extent: Last year, the employment rate stood at 73.5 per cent for the graduates of universities of applied sciences and at 69.5 per cent for university graduates. The unemployment rate, on the other hand, stood at 10.6 per cent for the graduates of universities of applied sciences and at 9.8 per cent for university graduates.

“But it’s upsetting to look at how long it takes [students] to move up in the academic world. And looking at the quality of teaching in some sub-sectors, I think that it’s low,” said Holmström.

Holmström, who was born in Helsinki in 1949 and is currently a professor of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), was invited to speak in the Parliament by Speaker of the Parliament Maria Lohela (PS). The Parliament convened yesterday to commemorate the Nobel Prize awarded last year to Holmström and Oliver Hart for their work on contract theory.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Martti Kainulainen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi