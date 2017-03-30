“It is obvious that not all provinces will be ready to transition to full freedom of choice as of 1 January, 2019,” Martti Hetemäki, the state secretary at the Ministry of Finance, writes in a statement issued to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health .

The Ministry of Finance has voiced its doubts about the feasibility of the proposed timetable for increasing customers' freedom of choice over their provider of social and health care services.

The objective should instead be to increase customers' freedom of choice over their service provider gradually, as the proposed timetable is “risky and practically impossible to carry out,” according to the statement.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has proposed that customers be allowed to select their provider of social and health care services freely, regardless of whether or not the provider in question is a public or private entity, as of the beginning of 2019. Its draft bill for increasing customers’ freedom of choice is currently being circulated for comments.

The bill is part of the comprehensive reform of the social and health care system of Finland. The objective of the reform is to reduce annual social and health care costs by up to three billion euros in comparison to current cost projections for 2029.

The Ministry of Finance, however, argues that it will be premature to accurately estimate the cost effects of the new social and health care system as long as the key details of the reimbursement system for service providers remain unknown.

“A dysfunctional reimbursement system could at worst result in a substantial increase in costs, if it allowed service providers to select healthy customers or refer patients on scant grounds to further treatment, the costs of which must be borne by the province,” warns Hetemäki.

