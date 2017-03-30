Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) has admitted that it will be sad to see the United Kingdom leave the European Union, after British Prime Minister Theresa May submitted a letter triggering the withdrawal process to the European Parliament on Wednesday.

He revealed that the next steps in the preparatory process are relatively clear. The European Council will convene to outline the EU’s objectives for the withdrawal negotiations in April, after all of the member states have agreed on their own objectives for the negotiations.

“The emphasis will be on two issues: EU citizens living in Britain and British citizens living in other EU countries. That’s an issue we’ll have to resolve without delay. The other major issue is the question of funding. How do we interpret Britain’s commitment to the financial framework period for 2020? The EU’s premise is that the framework will stay in force until then,” said Sipilä.

The United Kingdom is expected to complete its withdrawal from the bloc in 2019.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi