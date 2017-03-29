Mika Lintilä (Centre), the Minister of Economic Affairs, and Kai Mykkänen (NCP), the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, announced in a news conference yesterday that Finpro and the Finnish Funding Agency for Innovation (Tekes) will be consolidated into a hybrid organisation tentatively named Business Finland.

The Finnish Government has confirmed that it will establish a new organisation to promote the internationalisation of domestic companies.

Business Finland will be responsible for providing all services related to the promotion of exports, investments, innovation funding and tourism under one roof as of the beginning of 2018. The organisation will consist of a governmental agency and company, employ an estimated 600 experts and operate under supervision of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy.

The objective of the reform is to double the exports of small and medium enterprises by 2020.

“A uniform service pathway will begin from the development of products, services and business models and continue to the introduction of the innovation in the markets, and there will be no break in the chain at any point,” Lintilä promises in a press release.

The reform, he adds, will be a step towards fulfilling the one-stop-shop service promise of Team Finland.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs will additionally assume a greater role in export promotion activities abroad by facilitating co-operation between companies, diplomatic missions and the export promotion organisation. The responsibilities of Tekes and the units of Finpro – Export Finland, Invest in Finland and Visit Finland – will remain unchanged.

The Government found an agreement on the outlines of the reform in its strategy session on Monday.

Lintilä underscores in the press release that the reform is not an indictment of the performance of Finpro or Tekes. The merger, he states, will simply make it possible to reduce overlap and free up human resources.

“The purpose of the change is to improve the services provided for customers – growth-oriented companies aiming at internationalisation,” he clarifies.

Mykkänen, in turn, points out that the reform will allow the re-distribution of export promotion resources with a greater emphasis on overseas offices.

“At the same time, the importance of export promotion is increased in the work of embassies by strengthening the role of Business Finland in steering the content of export promotion as regards the resources of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs,” he tells.

Finnish Enterprises unsure of benefits

Increasing the resources of export promotion offices abroad is undoubtedly a step in the right direction, views Mikael Pentikäinen, the chief executive of the Federation of Finnish Enterprises. Pentikäinen is a member of the task force that will continue ironing out the details of the reform.

“It is good news for customers that Finpro will not be re-established under the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. Close co-operation with the Ministry for Foreign Affairs will nonetheless be required to guarantee the efficient use of resources,” he reminds in a press release.

Pentikäinen is, on the other hand, unsure of the benefits of abolishing Finpro and re-establishing Tekes under the Ministry of Employment and the Economy.

“The change is administrative rather than customer-oriented,” he states. “It runs the risk of creating confusion for a period of one to two years, which would reduce productivity and undermine the results.”

He also predicts that the reform will be further complicated by the fact that it currently enjoys the support of neither the staff nor the customers.

“I have yet to meet a company representative who genuinely supports the proposal,” he reveals.

Jyri Häkämies, the director general of the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK), similarly calls attention to the importance of adopting a customer-oriented approach.

“The main objective must be absolutely clear: to improve the customer service abilities of Finpro and Tekes. This will ensure public funds are used more efficiently and provide a new boost to the internationalisation of small and medium enterprises,” he says in a press release.

“The transitional phase must not disrupt the customer work,” he underlines.

Both EK and the Finnish Technology Industries also estimate that the larger the role of diplomatic missions in paving the way for export-oriented companies, the greater the impact on economic growth.

They also demand that innovation funding be stepped up by the end of the year.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto – Lehtikuva