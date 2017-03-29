Its concerns are largely in line with those expressed by public health officials in Finland. The reform, it argues, is set to increase the availability of alcohol, a trend that has been shown to correlate with an increase in alcohol consumption, thus threatening both public health and child welfare.

Sweden’s state-owned alcohol retail monopoly, Systembolaget, has conveyed its concerns about the upcoming reform of alcohol legislation in Finland to the European Commission.

Systembolaget draws attention to the similarities between the drinking cultures of Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, but estimates that the countries have successfully reduced the adverse effects of alcohol by means of alcohol taxation and state-owned retail monopolies.

The legislative reform would strip Alko, the state-owned alcohol retailer in Finland, of its monopoly for a wide variety of alcoholic beverages, such as strong beers and canned cocktails.

“[The reform] will have unfortunate consequences for public health in Finland, a country where alcohol consumption is already higher than elsewhere in the Nordics,” Systembolaget states, citing statistics published by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The statement was signed by Kenneth Bengtsson, the board chairman at Systembolaget, and Magdalena Gerger, the chief executive of Systembolaget.

YLE was the first news outlet to write about the concerns in Finland. Systembolaget, it reports, conveniently neglects to point out that the statistics also indicate that alcohol consumption in Finland is 0.2 litres lower than the EU average.

The European Commission’s notification procedure has been designed to allow the commission and member states to examine, and if necessary comment on, draft regulations under preparation inside the European Union. Finland issued its notification of the draft regulation to the European Commission in December.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Roni Rekomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi