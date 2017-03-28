The Government discussed the consolidation yesterday during its strategy session as a means to address the long-standing frustration of small and medium enterprises with the inefficiency and incoherence of the current innovation and internationalisation promoting network, Team Finland.

The Finnish Government is planning on consolidating Finpro and the Finnish Funding Agency for Innovation (Tekes), reports Kauppalehti .

The commerce-oriented newspaper writes that the network is to be replaced with a hybrid organisation, tentatively named Business Finland, consisting of a wholly state-owned listed company in Finpro and a governmental agency in Tekes. Tekes’ governmental functions cannot be transferred directly to a listed company, under the constitution.

The new promotion network would not, on the other hand, include the functions of Finnvera, a state-owned financing company, and those of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, which are currently part of Team Finland. The Finnish Industry Investment (TESI) will similarly no longer be part of the network to prevent conflicts of interest.

Business Finland is to be established under the Ministry of Employment and the Economy. The objective is that the new organisation will reach 10,000 instead of the current 5,000 businesses.

The preparatory work has been undertaken by a task force headed by Jari Gustafsson, the state secretary at the Ministry of Employment and the Economy. The other contributors have included representatives of the Federation of Finnish Enterprises (Yrittäjät) and the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK). The task force presented its report on the services and operational models of Team Finland in November.

“Current problems with these services include an ambiguous and excessively broadly-defined service promise, a muddled and multi-tiered management system and the fragmented structure of the business services,” commented Olli Rehn (Centre), the Minister of Economic Affairs.

Helsingin Sanomat believes the consolidation is to be announced on Tuesday. The newspaper also writes that the country’s export promotion activities have come intense under criticism following the divestment of the consulting services of Finpro in 2014.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Markku Ulander – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi