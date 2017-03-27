A total of twelve people are believed to have been inside the tent at the time of the fire. One of them required hospital treatment for injuries sustained while putting out the fire.

Police are looking for a man dressed in dark clothes in connection with a fire that broke out in a tent used by unsuccessful asylum seekers protesting against deportations at Helsinki Railway Square in the early hours of Friday, 24 March, 2017.

Officers at the Helsinki Police Department have determined based on the fire pattern that the fire was not accidental and are looking for a man dressed in dark clothes, who was sighted leaving the scene by bicycle towards the Kaisaniemi Park at approximately 4.30am on Friday. The officers also discovered a container at the scene of the fire, according to a press release from the Helsinki Police Department.

The man is tentatively suspected of criminal mischief.

The Helsinki Police Department has requested that anyone with information pertaining to the incident call its tip line, at 029 541 7935, or send an e-mail to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi