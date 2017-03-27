“The key message is the unity of the union. Together, we can best respond to contemporary challenges, foster growth and stability, while promoting our common values and interests,” he said.

The Rome Declaration, a joint statement signed by the leaders of 27 EU member states amid heavy security in Rome on Saturday, reflects the views of Finland on the future of the European Union, states Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre).

He also acknowledged the necessity to allow member states to take action at different paces and intensity while moving in the same direction.

“Working together is the priority, but we should be able to proceed at different paces, where necessary, as long as it is in compliance with treaties and a possibility for everyone,” told Sipilä. “Our experience is that it’s better to be part of EU action than to be left outside.”

Finland, he added, has proactively sought to develop defence co-operation within the European Union – an area that was flagged as a priority by the the bloc's leaders amid concerns heightened by recent criticism from US President Donald Trump about military spending by the EU, according to Bloomberg.

“We want a more powerful Europe, which means that we will have to co-operate more closely in our defence,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters after the informal summit in Rome on Saturday.

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni suggested that the heads of state share a willingness to develop defence co-operation by estimating that a common defence system is attainable.

The joint statement was signed as the heads of state convened to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Treaties of Rome, a series of treaties setting forth many of the principles at the core of modern-day Europe.

The Rome Declaration calls attention to the achievements, challenges and values of the EU, placing particular emphasis on the bloc’s unity and ability to respond to the concerns of its citizens. The EU, the statement reads, will strive to be “safe and secure, prosperous, competitive, sustainable and socially responsible, and with the will and capacity of playing a key role in the world and shaping globalisation”.

“The European Union is facing unprecedented challenges, both global and domestic: regional conflicts, terrorism, growing migratory pressures, protectionism and social and economic inequalities. Together, we are determined to address the challenges of a rapidly changing world and to offer to our citizens both security and new opportunities,” it states.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Tiziana Fabi – AFP/Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi