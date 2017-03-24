“I’m not planning on resigning,” he stated in a live video interview with YLE on Thursday. “Promoting responsible journalism is for me a decision based on values. I’ve tried to make decisions carefully and responsibly.”

Atte Jääskeläinen, the senior editor-in-chief at YLE, has told that he has no intention to resign despite the ruling issued by the Finnish Council for Mass Media (JSN) on Thursday .

Guidelines for journalists: Section 2: “Decisions concerning the content of media must be made in accordance with journalistic principles. The power to make such decisions must not under any circumstances be surrendered to any party outside the editorial office.” Section 3: “The journalist has the right and obligation to resist pressure or persuasion that attempts to steer, prevent or limit communications.” Source: JSN

JSN ruled yesterday that the national broadcaster violated two sections of the journalistic guidelines – sections 2 and 3 – by toning down its coverage of a possible conflict of interest related to Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) and Terrafame, a state-owned zinc and nickel miner based in Sotkamo.

“The case contains a number of features that can be interpreted as an indication that the editor-in-chief has succumbed to outside pressure,” it said.

Jääskeläinen pointed out in the interview that the ruling in no way commented on the freedom of speech. The ruling, he stressed, rather revolves around the question of whether he has made decisions in the capacity of senior editor-in-chief regardless or as a result of the actions of the Prime Minister.

His own interpretation is that his editorial decisions were by no means influenced by Sipilä.

