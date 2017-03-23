Nearly four-fifths (77%) of the 2,040 respondents to the survey estimated that adopting a more positive attitude towards entrepreneurship would benefit the entire country.

The vast majority of the public are of the opinion that creating a more entrepreneurship-friendly climate would be in the best interests of Finland, indicates a survey commissioned by the Finnish Business and Policy Forum (EVA).

Young people were even more confident in the benefits of promoting entrepreneurship: 82 per cent of under 35-year-old respondents indicted that they would welcome a shift in attitudes in a more entrepreneurship-friendly direction.

The benefits of a more entrepreneurship-friendly climate were recognised readily also by supporters of the three ruling parties: 96 per cent of supporters of the National Coalition and over 90 per cent of supporters of both the Centre and the Finns Party estimated that a more entrepreneurship-friendly climate would benefit the entire country.

Supporters of the Left Alliance were not quite as convinced of the necessity to promote entrepreneurship. Over one-half of them, regardless, indicated that they would welcome a shift in attitudes.

Ilkka Haavisto, a research manager at EVA, describes the results as an eye-opener.

“The significance of entrepreneurship as a promoter of employment and well-being is clearly recognised. All Finns can take action to create a more entrepreneurship-friendly climate. At best, the change can thus take place quickly,” he says in a press release from EVA.

Haavisto also points out that the public are widely of the opinion that the risks of entrepreneurship are needlessly high in comparison to paid employment.

Almost six-tenths (59%) of respondents said they agree with the statement that the costs and risks associated with self-employment are so high that you would have to be out of out of your mind to swap a regular pay-check for the daily grind of self-employment. Fewer than one-quarter (23%) of respondents said they disagree with the statement.

“Finland needs more entrepreneurs who are willing to take risks and pursue growth. The fact that 65 per cent of entrepreneurs also agree with the statement sends a serious message,” says Haavisto.

Almost four-fifths (78%) of supporters of the Finns Party estimated that the costs and risks of entrepreneurs are too high. The corresponding share was 64 per cent among supporters of the Left Alliance and as low as 35 per cent among supporters of the Social Democrats.

The survey was conducted online between 11 and 23 January by Taloustutkimus. The respondents are representative of the entire 18–70-year-old population of Finland.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi