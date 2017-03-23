Erdogan warned in a news conference on Wednesday that Europeans in any part of the world would not be able to walk safely on the streets if they kept up with their current attitude towards Turkey.

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) has voiced his disapproval of the remarks made by Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Turkey, in the heat of the escalating diplomatic row between Turkey and Europe.

Such rhetoric is extremely harsh, views Sipilä.

“This kind of language should be contained. We are neighbours, after all. We neither have the need nor can afford to be creating divisions,” he estimated in an interview with Talouselämä on Wednesday.

Turkey has been embroiled in a row with Germany and the Netherlands over campaign events organised to drum up support among Turkish expatriates for a referendum designed to increase the powers of Erdogan. Both Germany and Turkey have prohibited Turkish politicians from addressing rallies on grounds of security concerns, prompting Turkey to accuse the two countries of resorting to fascist methods and trampling on democracy.

“Turkey is not a country you can pull and push around, not a country whose citizens you can drag on the ground,” Erdogan said in a news conference broadcast live on national television on Wednesday.

“If Europe continues this way, no European in any part of the world can walk safely on the streets. Europe will be damaged by this. We, as Turkey, call on Europe to respect human rights and democracy.”

