Police have continued to investigate an incident that occurred near a public toilet in the corner of Helsinki Railway Square on Sunday.

Law enforcement authorities have made progress in their investigation into an incident in which an asylum seeker was pepper-sprayed in the face at Helsinki Railway Square on Sunday, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

Mika Helminen, the detective inspector in charge of the pre-trial investigation, revealed to the newspaper yesterday that the assault suspect has confessed to spraying the victim in preliminary interrogations.