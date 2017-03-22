22
Police have continued to investigate an incident that occurred near a public toilet in the corner of Helsinki Railway Square on Sunday.
Law enforcement authorities have made progress in their investigation into an incident in which an asylum seeker was pepper-sprayed in the face at Helsinki Railway Square on Sunday, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

Mika Helminen, the detective inspector in charge of the pre-trial investigation, revealed to the newspaper yesterday that the assault suspect has confessed to spraying the victim in preliminary interrogations.

Helminen told that also the roughly 20-year-old asylum seeker is suspected of attempted assault in connection with the incident that occurred near a public toilet in a corner of Helsinki Railway Square. Police officers, he added, have yet to interrogate the man neither as a plaintiff nor as a suspect but expect to do so in the near future.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva

