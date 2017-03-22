The Nordic countries, overall, fared well in the landmark survey of the state of happiness around the world, with Norway coming in at number one, Denmark at number two, Iceland at number three and Sweden at number ten.

Finland is the fifth happiest nation in the world, according to the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network's (UNSDSN) World Happiness Report 2017 .

The happiest nations in the world 1. Norway 2. Denmark 3. Iceland 4. Switzerland 5. Finland 6. Netherlands 7. Canada 8. New Zealand 9. Australia 10. Sweden Source: UNSDSN

Switzerland (4th), the Netherlands (6th), Canada (7th), New Zealand (8th), and Australia (9th) rounded out the top ten.

The top ten countries performed well on all of the six variables included in the survey: gross domestic product per capita, healthy years of life expectancy, social support, absence of corruption, freedom to make life decisions and generosity, according to the UNSDSN.

Finland scored highly on all but one of the variables. Finns, the survey indicates, are not as generous as the citizens of other countries inside the top ten, when generosity is measured by the amount of recent donations.

Out of the largest countries, the United States ranks 14th, Germany 16th, the United Kingdom 19th, France 31st, Japan 51st and China 79th.

Several of the least happiest nations on the planet, in turn, are found in the sub-Saharan Africa, with the Central African Republic ranking 155th out of the 155 countries included in the sixth and latest iteration of the survey.

The UNSDSN points out in its report (PDF) that happiness is considered a proper measure of social progress and the goal of public policy by a growing number of governments around the world.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi