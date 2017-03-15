“That statement didn’t promote employment but rather tore down what has already been accomplished,” Orpo said to Talouselämä on Monday .

Petteri Orpo (NCP), the Minister of Finance, has conveyed his displeasure with a recent statement of Veli-Matti Mattila, the chairman of the board at the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK).

Mattila estimated in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday that the wages of employees remain 10–15 per cent too high in Finland. The country must continue to exercise wage moderation, if it is intent on catching up with its main rivals, according to him.

Orpo estimated that such a confrontational approach is unlikely to promote the efforts to agree on much-needed labour market reforms. Wage earners, he reminded, have already demonstrated their willingness to do their part by agreeing to, for example, waive wage hikes and increase annual working time.

He pointed out that the competitiveness pact only entered into force at the beginning of the year and that its effects on competitiveness have yet been fully realised. The pact, he assured, will improve the country’s competitiveness in relation to its main rivals, Germany and Sweden, where wages are rising at an annual pace of a few percentage points.

“I’m hoping that Mattila was talking about us still lagging behind others in terms of relative competitiveness,” said Orpo.

Wage cuts would additionally undermine the necessary efforts to promote domestic demand, he added.

Orpo commented on the issue also in an online column for MTV on Monday: “Finnish competitiveness certainly wouldn't take a step forward, if we started systematically cutting the wages of regular engineers and kindergarten teachers. We instead need more bargaining at workplaces and a vision for a better future.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Markku Ulander – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi