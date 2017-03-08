08
Wed, Mar
Pitch Perfect

Domestic
Tools
Typography
Forced part-time employment is especially common in the service sector, according to Antti Koskela, an economist at Service Union United (PAM).
Forced part-time employment is especially common in the service sector, according to Antti Koskela, an economist at Service Union United (PAM).

The working poor phenomenon is emerging in Finland, indicates a survey published on Tuesday by Service Union United (PAM).

The survey found that people employed in the commerce sector are receiving roughly 30 million euros a year in social security benefits, despite the fact that the sector is generating annual net profits of 334 million euros.

Antti Koskela, an economist at PAM, says the situation is particularly alarming in the service sector.

“The situation is alarming. How is it possible that employers in the sector are shifting a share of the wage burden to taxpayers? Or, is it indeed the taxpayers’ responsibility to subvent a profitable sector by covering a share of the employees’ social security benefits?” he asks in a blog post on Puheenvuoro.

He reminds that the phenomenon is already widely recognised in, for example, the United Kingdom and the United States. In such countries, he adds, the supplementation of wages with social security benefits is considered acceptable in order to guarantee a livelihood.

“It is disconcerting if we start making compromises also in Finland,” states Koskela.

He points out that the issue is associated especially with part-time employment: “Hiring a part-time employee inflicts costs on the society due to the fact that the majority of part-time employees receive social security benefits.”

People employed in the service sector are particularly likely to be in forced part-time employment, he adds. Statistics Finland’s latest labour force survey suggests that the lack of full-time employment opportunities is a more-common-than-average reason for part-time employment in Finland – especially in the retail and hospitality sectors.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva
Source: Uusi Suomi

ICPonline

Most read articles

News From YLE

After-dark 2017
Helsinki Finland Windy, 0 °C
Current Conditions
Sunrise: 6:57 am   |   Sunset: 6:7 pm
95%     17.9 m/s     34.270 bar
Forecast
Wed Low: -1 °C High: 1 °C
Thu Low: 0 °C High: 2 °C
Fri Low: 1 °C High: 2 °C
Sat Low: -1 °C High: 1 °C
Sun Low: -2 °C High: 1 °C
Mon Low: 0 °C High: 1 °C
Tue Low: -1 °C High: 2 °C
Wed Low: 0 °C High: 2 °C
Thu Low: 0 °C High: 2 °C
Fri Low: 0 °C High: 2 °C

Partners