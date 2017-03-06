The state-owned airline explains in a press release that the ongoing strike and sympathy strikes will affect critical ground handling services provided by its sub-contractors, even though it is “in no way” a party to the labour dispute.

A labour dispute between the Finnish Aviation Union (IAU) and Service Sector Employers (Palta) will continue to have an effect on flights operated by Finnair on Monday.

Monday’s cancellations: AY320 Vaasa-Helsinki AY230 Turku-Helsinki AY270 Tampere-Helsinki AY574 Jyväskylä-Helsinki AY522 Kuopio-Helsinki AY671/AY672 Helsinki-Gothenburg-Helsinki AY211 Helsinki-Kokkola-Tampere-Helsinki AY503/AY504 Helsinki-Kuopio-Helsinki AY215 Helsinki-Mariehamn-Turku-Helsinki AY363/AY364 Helsinki-Oulu-Helsinki

Finnair says it will contact the passengers affected by the flight cancellations directly by e-mail or text message.

“We are extremely sorry for the trouble and inconvenience the strike and support strikes will cause. It is very regrettable that our customers’ journeys are either delayed or cancelled due to these strikes.” says Jaakko Schildt, the chief operating officer at Finnair.

“We naturally hope that the parties find a solution to their dispute as soon as possible,” he adds.

In addition to the cancellations, flight delays are possible throughout Monday, according to Finnair.

The labour dispute will affect the on-board meal and drink services of certain flights. The carrier says it will be able to only serve water on domestic flights, and water and sandwiches on continental flights. Disruptions are also to be expected in the deliveries of pre-ordered meals and products.

Finnair recommends that, whenever possible, its passengers travel only with hand luggage, as baggage handling services will also be affected by the industrial action. Regular size and weight limitations, it reminds, are applied to hand luggage despite the special circumstances.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi