EK proposed on Tuesday that the eligibility period for parental allowances be lengthened by roughly one month and divided almost evenly between the father and mother.

The Confederation of Finnish Industries’ (EK) recent proposal for a new family benefit system is rather reckless, as it would have an adverse effect on both parents and children, argues Minna Salmi, a research manager at the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

“The current system does not encourage parents to divide family leaves evenly and complicates the career advancement of women. The employment rate here for young women is relatively low in comparison to other Nordics,” said Ilkka Oksala, the director of working life at EK.

EK also proposed that the maximum eligibility period for child home care allowances be reduced from three years to one-and-a-half years in an order to free up funds to improve the availability and quality of daycare services.

Salmi reminds that only one-half of fathers currently take full advantage of paternal leaves. She is also unsure about whether or not fathers would take their share of parental leaves in the event that the leaves were divided more evenly between the parents.

Families with young children, she concludes, would consequently have to rely increasingly on home care allowances and see their financial situation deteriorate.

According to her, the second problem in the proposal is that those who are currently most likely to take full advantage of family leaves are lowly-educated women whose possibilities to return to the market after the leave are limited.

“This is a problem,” Salmi states to Kauppalehti. “Where do we find jobs for mothers who’ve relied on child home care allowances for an extended period of time?”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Timo Heikkala – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi