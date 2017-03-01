Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) conceded in an interview with Lännen Media on Tuesday that the bill on customers’ freedom of choice will likely be revised based on feedback received from stakeholders.

The draft bill for legislation detailing how customers will be able to select their provider of health and social services is in need of revision, according to several senior policy-makers in Finland.

“[Changes] are likely, and we’re prepared for that,” he stated.

Sipilä assured that the changes will not affect the timetable of the legislative project: the Parliament, he said, will be presented with the bill during the course of the spring and approve the bill in the summer.

He pointed out that the 18 counties to be established as part of the upcoming local government reform will thereby have roughly 18 months to prepare to take on the responsibility for organising health and social care services as of 1 January, 2017.

Paula Risikko (NCP), the Minister of the Interior, has similarly admitted that the draft bill will require further attention.

The Government announced after publishing the draft bill for comments that sections of the bill will be clarified during and after the comment round scheduled to end on 28 March, 2017. Lännen Media reports that its sources from within the central administration have indicated that the need for revision arises from the ambitious timetable set for the preparatory work.

The draft bill would enable citizens to sign up as a customer of the health care centre and dental care unit of their choice, and select their service point for using county-provided services as of 1 January, 2019. Customers would also be granted a personal budget and service vouchers based on an assessment of their service needs.

A group of professors expressed their grave concern about the draft bill to YLE on Tuesday.

“How can we comment on a law that doesn’t actually exist in terms of its key parts?” Martti Kekomäki, a professor emeritus of health care administration and management at the University of Helsinki, asked on YLE’s A-Studio. “This has been a waste of resources.”

Kekomäki and his colleagues estimated that the draft bill for increasing customers’ freedom of choice would likely increase both inequalities and health and social care costs. At worst, they warned, the bill could thrust the entire health and social care system into chaos.

“The draft bill is offering ambiguous competition. We’ve got very few examples from foreign health care systems of competition really reducing costs,” reminded Kekomäki.

The Government should according to him take a breather and bring the debate back to the fundamentals to determine what kind of health and social systems can be functional in the first place.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi