“We naturally need more [housing] construction,” he said in an interview on YLE TV1 on Saturday. “But additionally the mechanisms used to support housing must be examined carefully to make sure they don’t put more upward pressure on rents.”

Kimmo Tiilikainen (Centre), the Minister of Agriculture and the Environment, has called for action to ensure housing allowances do not contribute to rising rental costs.

Tiilikainen admitted that the changes introduced to the housing allowance system a few years ago may have accelerated the increase in housing benefit costs.

“I myself have proposed and continue to propose that we re-introduce a square metre-based cut-off point for rents, meaning that housing allowances for non-subsidised flats would only be paid until a certain square-metre rent,” he said.

Tiilikainen estimated that the cut-off point would have to vary regionally – for example, from a maximum of 20 euros per square metre in Helsinki to a minimum of 12 euros per square metre in other parts of Finland.

The Finnish Government, he revealed, agreed in its framework session that the housing allowance system should be re-examined in light of the rising benefit costs.

Housing issues fall under the purview of the Minister of Agriculture and the Environment.

Tiilikainen is not the first decision-maker to voice his concern about the rising housing allowance costs. Elli Aaltonen, the director general at the Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela), has called for a thorough overhaul of the allowance system, arguing that the system is currently vulnerable to being exploited for personal benefit.

“It’s a fact that the housing allowance has become a means to gain a benefit,” she said in an interview with Kauppalehti in November.

Aaltonen reminded that the 300-euro deduction applied to the earnings of housing allowance applicants has resulted in a 20 per cent increase in allowance costs since the second half of 2015. “When you’re making these kind of fragmented reforms, it’s difficult to predict the outcome. People aren’t to blame for knowing how to calculate,” she said.

Tiilikainen on Saturday also commented briefly on the general economic situation. He admitted that further measures to support economic growth are required but dismissed the need for spending cuts by estimating that in the current circumstances they would not promote economic growth.

The Government is set to decide on new measures to spur the economy in its mid-term session, which is scheduled to take place after April's municipal elections.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi