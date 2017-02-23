The Social Democratic Party on Wednesday announced its intention to file a motion for a vote of no confidence against Berner due to her alleged role in a decision to drop claims for monetary damages for the derivatives losses incurred by Finavia in 2009–2012. The Left Alliance declared shortly after that it supports the no-confidence vote.

Anne Berner (Centre), the Minister of Transport and Communications, has responded to criticism arising from her alleged involvement in the decision-making of Finavia, a state-owned airport operator.

The derivatives contracts were terminated in 2015, after generating losses of 34 million euros for taxpayers. Finavia’s management then filed claims for damages against its predecessor and forme audit firm, but dropped the claims unexpectedly in December 2015.

Allegations made by ex-board members at Finavia indicate that the claims were dropped at the initiative of Berner, who at the time was serving as the minister responsible for ownership steering.

Berner reiterated yesterday that she was not involved in the decision-making process and that she had only requested a clarifying report on the activities of Finavia. “I was given conflicting instructions and I had to make the assessment myself. I take full responsible for that. Regardless, I didn’t take part in any decision-making that falls within purview of the company,” she asserted.

The Parliament’s Audit Committee presented its report on the issue last Friday. Berner, its report indicates, interfered inexpediently in the activities of the airport operator and acted unorthodoxly and in violation with the established ownership steering standards.

Her role in the process can be described as influential rather than observatory, summarised Eero Heinäluoma (SDP), the chairperson of the Audit Committee.

“The committee notes in its report that ownership steering and the company’s decision-making came together in an undesirable way in the autumn of 2015,” he said.

The Audit Committee also made two proposals for improving the quality and transparency of ownership steering to clarify the division between acceptable and unacceptable ownership steering, added Heinäluoma.

The Government, he said, should issue new risk management guidelines to state-owned companies and clarify the principles of state-owned – and especially wholly state-owned – companies during the course of this year.

Berner shifted the blame for the losses to a lack of risk management expertise at Finavia.

“They lacked not only the expertise but also guidelines and supervision,” she said. “Finavia has clearly lacked expertise in previous years. It’s important that guidelines for risk management are issued, as has been proposed by the committee.”

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) pointed out that efforts to develop the ownership steering practices are already under-way.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi