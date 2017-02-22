The Confederation of Finnish Industries’ (EK) recent unilateral decision to no longer pursue central-level agreements has put trade unions on alert, he explains.

Harri Melin, a professor of sociology at the University of Tampere, has warned that significant wage hikes are likely to be required to appease trade unions in the sector-specific bargaining negotiations scheduled for next autumn.

“Wage increases will become necessary. Big unions are making noise as part of their preparations for the union-specific bargaining round next autumn,” Melin gauges in an interview with Uusi Suomi.

EK, he estimates, could have announced its decision in a more conciliatory manner and held advance discussions with trade unions over how labour market differences will be resolved in the future.

“EK’s line of action wasn’t the best possible under these circumstances. It was aggressive and confrontational. The trade unions’ reactions are quite understandable in that sense,” says Melin.

He reminds that little is known about what transpired behind the scenes. EK has according to him for some time sought to disassociate itself from collective bargaining and delegate the responsibility to its member associations.

Melin calls attention to the number of concessions made recently by trade unions – as part of the pact for employment and growth, the pension reform and, most recently, the competitiveness pact – in order to improve the employment situation amid the difficult economic conditions.

The country’s economic outlook, however, has since improved moderately.

“Our employee organisations are clearly in a situation that they can no longer agree to non-existent wage increases. The impression is that the economy is on an upswing and that employees more than did their part [in ironing out] the competitiveness pact and other deals made to boost employment and the economy,” he says.

Melin predicts that the upcoming round of bargaining negotiations will represent a culmination of the tensions that have arisen between employee and employer organisation over the past several years of lacklustre economic growth.

“It may well be that common ground is found during the course of autumn – that has often been the case. Agreements are often found without any major crises, but there’ll be a lot of verbal sabre rattling in the spring, especially with the municipal elections around the corner,” he analyses.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Jari Lam – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi