The objective of the overhaul is to improve the professional skills of graduates and enable them to respond more flexibly to the ever-changing demands of working life.

Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (NCP), the Minister of Education and Culture, signed on Friday a decree to introduce a new qualification structure for vocational education and training in Finland, which will reduce the number of vocational qualifications from 351 to 164.

“Over the years, we have responded to changes in the working life by creating new qualifications. It has resulted in us having 351 different qualifications, some of which are not relevant today, let alone in the future,” Grahn-Laasonen says in a press release from the Ministry of Culture and Education.

Grahn-Laasonen argues that narrow vocational qualifications are unlikely to equip graduates with the skills required to adapt and contribute to the development of working life. The new, broader qualifications, on the other hand, will allow students to forge their own paths to developing their professional competences, she says.

“[The new qualification structure] will increase flexibility without compromising the qualifications’ skills requirements,” she promises.

She reminds that the requirements imposed on graduates entering the labour market have evolved rapidly in recent years, as old jobs have disappeared and new ones have been created.

“In the future, we have to step up our efforts to ensure every youth and adult is provided with sufficiently strong intellectual and technical capabilities for life-long learning,” says Grahn-Laasonen.

The decree will enter into force on 1 August, 2017, while the new qualifications, which include 43 vocational upper-secondary qualifications, 65 further vocational qualifications and 56 specialist vocational qualifications, are scheduled for implementation by the beginning of 2019.

The overhaul of the qualification structure for vocational education and training is part of the vocational education reform launched by the Ministry of Culture and Education. The reform will introduce sweeping changes to the legislation, funding and steering of vocational education and training in Finland.

The Government is expected to present its bill for new vocational education legislation to the Parliament during the first half of 2017.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi