“He says he didn’t realise that the oncoming vehicle was a light four-wheeled vehicle but [believed it to be] a larger vehicle,” a police spokesperson states in a press release published on Monday .

A 35-year-old man held on suspicion of two manslaughters has revealed in interrogations that he sought to take his own life by crashing head-on into a vehicle on the opposite side of the road in Sastamala on Saturday.

The collision claimed the lives of two teenagers, a 17-year-old boy and girl.

The suspect, on the other hand, only sustained minor injuries in the collision. He was apprehended at the site of the collision and released to police custody on Monday after receiving treatment for his injuries in hospital. A detention request for him will be submitted to the District Court of Pirkanmaa on Tuesday, according to the press release.

The Central Finland Police Department revealed yesterday that police officers were on their way to the home of the 35-year-old suspect to respond to a domestic disturbance call at 7.21pm, as one of his family members notified the emergency call centre that the suspect had left the scene by car.

Police officers then received a report of a vehicle crashing into a concrete well ring by the side of the road, later discovering parts of the vehicle’s registration plate at the scene.

Several police vehicles were at this time dispatched from Nokia to join the pursuit.

The emergency call centre was notified at 7.35pm of a dark-coloured van moving in the opposite direction on main road 12 with its headlights off and nearly colliding into an oncoming vehicle. Five minutes later, a report came in that a head-on collision had occurred on the road close to the border between Nokia and Sastamala.

A number of eyewitness accounts indicate that the driver of the van crossed onto the opposite lane on purpose.

The driver was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident and has admitted to taking prescription drugs. He has a history of mental illness and suicidal behaviour, according to the press release from the Central Finland Police Department.

The man is suspected of two counts of manslaughter, one count of driving while seriously intoxicated and one count of causing a serious traffic hazard.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Kalle Parkkinen – Lehtikuva