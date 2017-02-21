The Finnish Metalworkers’ Union (Metalliliitto) on Friday announced that it will not begin negotiations for new collective bargaining agreements until all of the agreements within its purview have been complemented with the provisions of the central-level agreements terminated by EK.

The Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK) has drawn the ire of a number of trade unions by announcing its decision to no longer pursue central-level bargaining agreements.

“Metalliliitto firmly condemns EK’s decision to terminate central-level agreements. The decision will have an extremely negative impact on the labour market climate,” it says in a press release.

Central-level agreements, it argues, have been of particular symbolic and principled significance and have exemplified the strengths of the bargaining culture in Finland. “EK has now launched an attack against this principle,” slams Metalliliitto.

Metalliliitto also cast doubts over the ongoing preparations for a so-called export-driven labour market mechanism, a mechanism that would make wage hikes contingent on the performance of export-oriented industries. The Finnish Forest Industries announced last week that it will unilaterally withdraw from the preparations.

“Metalliliitto’s conditions for continuing preparing any kind of export-driven mechanism are no longer in place,” states Metalliliitto.

The Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions (SAK), the Confederation of Unions for Professional and Managerial Staff (Akava) and the Confederation of Salaried Employees (STTK) proposed on Friday that all sectors begin negotiations over the agreements terminated by EK as soon as this spring. Employee and employer organisations would thus be able to agree that the stipulations laid out in the current central-level agreements remain unchanged also after the agreements have expired, they viewed.

Central-level agreements contain provisions not included in many of the sector-specific collective agreements, such as provisions on employee training and the rights and obligations of shop stewards.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Jussi Nukari – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi