The credit rating agency reminds in its latest country review that the debt-to-income ratio of households rose to 125 per cent in the second quarter of last year – a level that represents a 20 percentage point increase from ten years ago despite remaining below the levels in other Nordics.

Fitch Ratings has called attention to the mounting debt burden of households in Finland.

Fitch estimates that the measures introduced to reduce the indebtedness of households in Finland, such as imposing minimum requirements on mortgage risk weights and gradually removing mortgage-related tax incentives, are steps in the right direction but not necessarily sufficient.

“Structural factors that feed into higher house prices in urban areas still support higher household leverage,” it points out.

Olli Rehn, a board member at the Bank of Finland, drew attention to the risks associated with household indebtedness last Tuesday. “The Finnish economy has now put recession behind it. A rapid increase in debt does not promote faster economic growth but entails the risk of over-indebtedness,” he warned.

Fitch Ratings, despite its concerns about household debt, affirmed its AA+ credit rating and stable outlook on Finland on 17 February, 2017. It reminded, however, that the economic situation is likely to deteriorate in the second half of the year.

“Economic momentum will be sustained in the first half of 2017 but begin to fade slowly thereafter as a combination of tax and administrative measures reduce household income, thus hitting consumption, and there is a cyclical deceleration in investment,” it predicted.

“This will only partly be offset by a recovery in export growth tied to robust demand in key markets such as Germany and competitiveness gains from recent reforms.”

Henna Mikkonen, an economist at Danske Bank, has similarly voiced her concern about the ability of private consumption to sustain the current rate of economic growth. Mikkonen in January warned that the growth rate is likely to slow down as inflation and wage agreements more than offset increases in purchasing power.

Fitch also revealed that it expects Finland’s budget deficit to widen from an estimated 2.2 per cent in 2016 to 2.5 per cent in 2017. The combination of reforms and fiscal restraint, it says, should start bringing the deficit down from 2018 and help cap the rise of public sector debt.

The country’s debt ratio, in turn, is expected to creep up from an estimated 63.7 per cent in 2016 to 67 per cent by 2020, according to Fitch.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi