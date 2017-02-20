The Central Finland Police Department announced yesterday that the 35-year-old man whose multi-purpose vehicle collided head-on with the light four-wheeled vehicle driven by one of the 17-year-old victims is suspected of two manslaughters, driving while seriously intoxicated and causing a serious traffic hazard.

A criminal investigation has been opened into the road traffic accident that claimed the lives of two teenagers on the border between Nokia and Sastamala on Saturday.

The investigators have yet to specify what has led them to believe the fatal collision was not an accident, but in a press release refer to evidence suggesting that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that the driver of the van drifted delibaretly into the opposite lane and crashed into the arriving vehicle.

“The 35-year-old driver of the multi-purpose vehicle has been arrested. He is being treated for his injuries in hospital. His injuries are not serious,” a police spokesperson says in a press release.

The 17-year-old boy and girl died immediately in the collision.

Helsingin Sanomat reports that the multi-purpose vehicle had caught the attention of several other road users before the collision on Saturday.

“The police had been notified of the multi-purpose vehicle already before the accident,” Pasi Nieminen, a detective chief inspector at the Central Finland Police Department, said according to the newspaper.

Nieminen is expected to shed further light on the pre-trial investigation in a news conference scheduled to take place later on Monday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Kalle Parkkinen – Lehtikuva