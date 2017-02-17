Finland in the World Press: 11-17 February

A report by intelligence agency Supo warned of the risk of a foreign state “taking advantage of a crisis situation”. It goes on to state that real estate constructions could be used to “close transport routes and accommodate troops unchecked, for example”.

The Finnish government plans to prevent international buyers from purchasing real estate near military sites. This comes in response to a report published last year that revealed concerns in Helsinki about the acquisition of houses near strategic locations.

In response to this, MP Suna Kymäläisen confirmed that sales of land close to the border between Finland and Russia, as well as summer cottages near airports, would be probed by the Ministry of Defence.

Finnish centenary prompts unusual sales pitches

How do you like the sound of giving a sales pitch in a freezing-cold ice hole? Well that is exactly what entrepreneurs did during this month’s Polar Bear Pitching competition.

The centenary year has encouraged startups to get creative and celebrate Finnish culture by taking their sales pitches to unexpected places. Another such idea is the Tahko Ski Lift Pitch, in which two investors will compete for the attention of a single investor on a ski lift.

A big year for property investment

Following last year’s record-breaking year of real estate transactions, the Finnish market is set to remain very busy in 2017. This is according to a new Market Indicator published by property investment specialists Catella.

The all-time high transaction volume of EUR 7.1 billion was set in 2016, which was achieved during a period of relatively slow economic growth. Managing Director of Catella, Antti Louko, said there is currently “no reason to doubt that the record pace in the investment market will continue in 2017”.

New oath for teachers introduced by union

16,000 teachers have pledged that “education belongs to all children, students and adults”, as part of a new oath introduced by teachers’ union Opetusalan Ammattijärjestö. The oath stresses that there is “no place for a commercial mind set” in education, according to union President Olli Luukkainen, as well as underlining the status of teachers and the value of their work.

Lawnmower race on frozen Finnish lake

Racers from across Europe took to their lawnmowers and battled it out on the frozen surface of Lake Karhijarvi during a 12-hour test of endurance. Held approximately 250 kilometers northwest of Helsinki, the race demands riders to navigate a course of 850 meters. According to organizer Kari Nikrus, the key to a successful race is the ability to “understand how snow works”.

