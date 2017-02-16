17
Fri, Feb
A man residing in Central Finland is suspected of recruiting dozens of berry pickers from Thailand to work in forced labour-like conditions.
A man residing in Central Finland has been charged with human trafficking in a case linked to the operations of a berry processing company, indicates a press release from the Prosecutor's Office of Central Finland.

The man is suspected of recruiting several berry pickers from Thailand to work in forced labour-like conditions or other conditions violating human dignity, according to the press release. The suspect has denied all of the criminal accusations made against him by the plaintiffs – a total of 26 Thai nationals.

The pre-trial investigation into the case was carried out by the Central Finland Police Department. The application for summons, meanwhile, has been submitted to the the District Court of Central Finland.

No further details of the suspected case of human trafficking will be disclosed at this point, according to the Prosecutor's Office of Central Finland.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Photo: Ismo Pasanen – Lehtikuva
Source: Uusi Suomi

