A man residing in Central Finland is suspected of recruiting dozens of berry pickers from Thailand to work in forced labour-like conditions.

A man residing in Central Finland has been charged with human trafficking in a case linked to the operations of a berry processing company, indicates a press release from the Prosecutor's Office of Central Finland.

The man is suspected of recruiting several berry pickers from Thailand to work in forced labour-like conditions or other conditions violating human dignity, according to the press release. The suspect has denied all of the criminal accusations made against him by the plaintiffs – a total of 26 Thai nationals.