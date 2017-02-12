KRP states in a press release that the suspected ringleader is a former managing director of a Russian state-owned property management company based in Finland.

The National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) has revealed that several people are suspected of turning a massive profit from fraudulent real estate dealings in Greater Helsinki at the expense of the Russian Federation.

The ex-managing director is believed to have pocketed roughly 2.5 million of the 4.5 million euros generated by the criminal activities with the help of a real estate firm, a lawyer and property appraiser operating in the capital region.

The Russian Federation divested 58 centrally-located properties in Greater Helsinki in October, 2012, in order to acquire an office building in Lauttasaari, Helsinki. The properties were handed over to the Espoo-based real estate firm, which purchased and transferred the office building to control of the property management company.

The real estate company immediately offloaded the 58 properties to a number of companies specialising in real estate.

KRP believes the properties' appraised value of was considerably lower than their market value, allowing the Espoo-based company to record a profit of 4.5 million euros. One day after the transaction, the profits were transferred to the bank account of a consultancy firm operating in Switzerland.

The criminal profits were then distributed among the conspirators, with the Espoo-based real estate firm receiving 1.5 million, the Swiss consultant roughly 200,000 and the lawyer roughly 400,000 euros.

KRP believes the main conspirators were planning on using the same strategy also in other countries.

The former managing director has confessed to being involved in the fraud and has been sentenced to a prison term of four years by a Russian court for perpetrating an aggravated fraud against the Russian Federation. The other suspects have contrastively denied all criminal accusations, according to KRP.

KRP co-operated with authorities in both Russia and Switzerland during the course of the pre-trial investigation. It is set to present the case to a prosecutor for consideration of charges in the near future.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Jussi Nukari – Lehtikuva