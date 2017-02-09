Both the Defence Forces and the Minister of Defence, Jussi Niinistö (PS), have denied the existence of such instructions.

The Finnish Defence Forces' instructions on dual citizenship holders were issued in an e-mail distributed by the one of the agencies established under the Defence Forces, the Defence Intelligence Agency, according to YLE.

The public broadcasting company wrote yesterday, citing an unnamed military officer, that instructions on which positions are suitable and which are not for dual citizens from certain countries have been issued in the Defence Forces. “Finnish-Russian dual citizens shouldn't be assigned to intelligence-related duties, drone pilot training, the Air Forces and training organised in collaboration with the Border Guard,” the officer stated.

YLE says it has also gained access to the e-mail detailing the unofficial instructions.

Niinistö on Wednesday took to Twitter to express his doubts about the allegations that the instructions originated from the Defence Intelligence Agency.

Eero Karhuvaara, the chief of public information at the Defence Command, similarly seemed to question the veracity of the allegations in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat. He also gauged that the lack of official instructions on dual citizens may have caused confusion in some cases.

“E-mails are certainly not instructions from the Defence Forces. Instructions are drafted by the Defence Command,” he stressed.

Niinistö, in turn, reiterated to the newspaper that no such instructions have been issued, officially or unofficially, by the Defence Forces. He also reminded that if such instructions have indeed been issued, the issuer will have violated the current legislation.

The Kainuu Brigade confirmed late last week that a share of its conscripts had been erroneously informed that dual citizenship holders are ineligible to participate in drone pilot training, momentarily subduing the debate surrounding the issue.

