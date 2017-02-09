“The nosedive of the economy has been successfully halted. A turn for the better has taken place. The employment situation developed favourably particularly towards the end of last year,” he declared.

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) called attention to the improved economic and employment conditions in Finland in his announcement to the Finnish Parliament on Wednesday.

Sipilä pointed out that the sustained increase in central government debt as a percentage of gross domestic product came to a halt in 2016. He admitted, however, that the positive development is partly attributable to “special circumstances”.

The State Treasury recently adjusted its recommendation on state cash reserves, effectively reducing the need to borrow, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

He reiterated his assessment that the employment rate target of 72 per cent is ambitious but not unattainable in light of the fact that the employment rate in other Nordic countries is hovering around 75 per cent elsewhere in the Nordics.

“Even long-term unemployment is gradually starting to decline,” said Sipilä. “This Government has restored confidence in Finland.”

The previous time the employment rate was at such a high level in Finland, however, was in late 1980s and early 1990s, according to data published by Statistics Finland.

Sipilä also called attention to the historic reforms drafted by his Government.

“The Government is about to present a proposal for the reform of health care and social welfare services. The responsibilities of 350 independent organisations will be assigned to 18 counties,” he reminded.

The long-anticipated reform will according to him allow citizens to select their health care providers regardless of their financial situation.

Sipilä additionally commented on the decision of the United Kingdom to withdraw from the European Union and the election of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States. Finland, he underlined, is not a troublemaker, but it has the right to disagree and will continue to defend international law.

Finland remains one of the best countries in the world on a number of indicators, concluded Sipilä. “That should be a cause for gratitude and pride [as the country celebrates the centenary of its independence].”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Markku Ulander – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi