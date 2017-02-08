“I've decided to enter the race,” he stated to Helsingin Sanomat on Monday . Vapaavuori, who said he will take a leave of absence from his responsibilities at EIB in Luxembourg, is thus expected to be nominated as the mayoral candidate of the National Coalition Party in Helsinki.

Jan Vapaavuori (NCP), a Vice-President at the European Investment Bank (EIB), has confirmed his candidacy for the municipal elections to be held in Finland on 9 April.

Vapaavuori revealed to the daily newspaper that he had already made up his mind not to run in the elections but ultimately decided otherwise due to his fondness of Helsinki. “Helsinki is first of all a terribly dear place to me,” he said.

He later shed further light on his reasons to seek a return to domestic politics in his personal blog, voicing his concerns about the state of liberal democracy and the well-being of citizens in both Helsinki and Finland.

“Liberal democracy is in crisis. Western values are being questioned, nationalist sentiment is picking up steam, populism is running high. We are living in difficult times. We must stand up to defend responsible democracy right now,” he wrote.

Vapaavuori also reiterated his fondness of Helsinki, reminding that he has been involved in local decision-making practically throughout his adulthood. He assured that he appreciates the concerns of citizens about the apparent dejection and disorientation of policy-making and growing uncertainties around the world.

“I am confident, however, that you share my view that we are living in a great city, one of the best in the world,” he wrote.

“The journey is not yet over, however,” he added. “People continue moving to cities. Helsinki is not quite ready yet. The nature of work is changing rapidly. Too many continue to struggle. Helsinki must keep abreast of the times and develop itself further.”

The city, he reminded, is increasingly important as the promoter of competitiveness and well-being in all of Finland, as the focus of global competition is shifting away from international competition to competition between cities and urban regions.

“Helsinki is the only metropolis in our country, with its associated strengths and weaknesses,” he said.

The National Coalition Party in Helsinki will announce its mayoral candidate on 16 February, 2017.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Jussi Nukari – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi