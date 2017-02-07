The Centre Party nominated Laura Kolbe, a councillor for the City of Helsinki, and the Social Democratic Party Tuula Haatainen, a two-time cabinet member, as their candidates for the mayoral race on Sunday, leaving the National Coalition as the only major party yet to announce its candidate.

One noteworthy name is still missing from the list of accomplished mayoral candidates for the upcoming municipal elections in Helsinki.

Pundits have pegged Jan Vapaavuori (NCP), a Vice-President at the European Investment Bank, as the favourite to receive the nomination. Vapaavuori, however, is not expected to announce whether or not he will throw his hat into the ring until mid-February, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

Several of his party comrades have expressed their hope that he will take on the challenge.

The National Coalition is expected to face a stern challenge from the Green League in the race to become the largest party on the Helsinki City Council in the municipal elections on 9 April. The Green League nominated Anni Sinnemäki, Helsinki's Deputy Mayor for Real Estate and City Planning, as its mayoral candidate last week.

The Left Alliance has nominated Paavo Arhinmäki, an ex-Minister of Culture and Sport, as its candidate, while the Christian Democratic Party is to decide on whether or not to enter the race on 17 February.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi