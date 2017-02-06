The Information Committee on Cost and Income Developments, SAK points out, estimates in a recent report that nominal labour unit costs in the country will decrease by a total of one per cent during the course of this and next year. Elsewhere in the eurozone, on the other hand, nominal unit labour costs are set to increase by 2.5 per cent in 2017–2018.

Finland's competitiveness is set to improve considerably over the next couple of years in comparison to other eurozone countries, reports the Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions (SAK).

“[Finland's] competitiveness will improve by up to seven per cent in comparison to Germany in 2013–2018,” Ilkka Kaukoranta, the chief economist at SAK, highlights in a press release.

Kaukoranta also underscores that collective bargaining agreements alone will not suffice to compensate for the deterioration of competitiveness brought about by the recent financial crisis. The Finnish Government, he states, would be ill-advised to ignore other factors contributing to national competitiveness.

“Instead of concentrating only on labour costs, the Government must also look after other competitiveness factors, such as research, product development and expertise,” he says.

He reminds that despite the budding economic growth the unemployment rate is forecast to remain above eight per cent also in 2018.

“The number-one priority for the framework session must be to [agree on] positive reforms to promote employment. Developing adult education, overhauling family leaves and increasing the flexibility of unemployment security are steps in the right direction,” he lists.

Kaukoranta also rejects the criticism that the competitiveness pact will have a detrimental short-term effect on the national economy.

“Combining the competitiveness pact that spurs exports with tax policy decisions that promote [domestic] demand is an good solution,” he views.

“Without the tax concessions, the pact would have hurt domestic consumption – and consequently also employment – in the short term. Promoting employment was in the current circumstances a more urgent objective than stabilising public finances.”

The Information Committee on Cost and Income Developments is a committee established by the Finnish Government to draw up reports and estimates for collective bargaining and decision-making. Its recent report on the development of consumer prices, income levels and purchasing power is based on the latest economic review of the Ministry of Finance.

