“I stated after President Donald Trump's inaugural speech that he should be evaluated based on his actions. He has now begun announcing his actions and they are a concern,” he writes.

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) has revealed in his blog that the actions of American President Donald Trump were on the agenda as the heads of EU member states convened for an informal meeting in Malta on 3 February, 2017.

Sipilä underlines that such concerns were shared by all of his colleagues. “The nationality of an individual cannot be cited as grounds for prohibiting entry to the country. Every human being is valuable and human dignity is indivisible. Europe's joint responsibility is to defend human dignity,” he argues.

He adds that concerns were expressed also about Trump's position on climate change, free trade and refugees. “It is my understanding that we need to build bridges instead of walls,” says Sipilä.

Sipilä also sheds light on Finland's priorities for developing co-operation between member states of the European Union. Finland, he said, is a proponent of developing the single market, promoting free trade, devising a common defence and security policy and harnessing the common climate and energy policy to promote competitiveness across Europe.

“The final point includes legislative issues that are of national significance to us, ranging from forest biomass sustainability to carbon sequestration calculations,” he writes.

