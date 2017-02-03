Lieutenant Colonel Petteri Soini revealed to the public broadcaster yesterday that conscripts participating in an orientation session last month had been informed that dual citizens will not be accepted to drone pilot training for security-related reasons.

The recent controversy over the treatment of dual citizenship holders appears to have been sparked by instructions issued at the Kainuu Brigade in January, reports YLE.

“The instructor in question has received feedback from me and will rectify his actions. It was a mistake. We've now instructed people not to make the same mistake again. No one is disqualified for any of our position based on nationality,” Soini stated to YLE.

The Finnish Defence Forces, however, continues to stand by its demands that YLE retract a report published on Tuesday on its treatment of dual Finnish-Russian citizens. The public broadcasting company's earlier coverage of the issue is erroneous, reiterated Captain Jan Engström, the director of public information at the Defence Forces.

YLE on Tuesday reported that the Defence Forces has introduced restrictions to prevent Finnish-Russian citizens from advancing to positions with access to classified or sensitive security information. Jussi Niinistö (PS), the Minister of Defence, rejected the allegations and lashed out at the public broadcaster for damaging the public image of Finland.

The Defence Forces has similarly estimated that the report has damaged its reputation.

Helsingin Sanomat reported yesterday morning that the Ministry for Foreign Affairs recently back-tracked on its decision to an applicant with a dual Finnish-Russian citizenship on grounds that the applicant may be vulnerable to possible attempts to influence by Russia. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs promptly issued a press release to assure that its recruitment procedures are lawful and that each candidate is considered individually.

“Dual or multiple nationality is not a problem as such, but vulnerability to pressure from foreign contacts is,” it clarified.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Kimmo Rauatmaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi