The “erroneous and misleading coverage” has according to the press release damaged the reputation of the Defence Forces.

The Finnish Defence Forces reveals in a press release that it has submitted a letter to YLE requesting that the public broadcasting company retract coverage of its alleged treatment of dual Finnish-Russian citizens.

Such concerns were echoed by Jussi Niinistö (PS), the Minister of Defence, in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday. Niinistö also reiterated his assessment that the public broadcaster may have been the victim of a disinformation campaign.

YLE on Monday reported that the Finnish Defence Forces has introduced classified guidelines designed to prevent dual citizenship holders from advancing to positions with access to classified or sensitive security information.

The Finnish Defence Forces is adamant that its procedures are in compliance with the current legislation.

“The Defence Forces does not discriminate against conscripts or employees based on language, religion, nationality, race, gender or opinions. If anyone inside the Defence Forces had issued such instructions, they would have exceeded their powers,” it states.

Riikka Venäläinen, an editor-in-chief at YLE, confirmed that the broadcasting company has received the retraction request.

Venäläinen in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat expressed her confidence in both the credibility of the sources cited in the story and the accuracy of the story. YLE, she revealed, has not only several independent sources corroborating that such guidelines exist but has also had access to the written documents.

“We've also confirmed that all of the sources are credible,” she said to the newspaper.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

