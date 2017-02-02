The public broadcaster also announced that an additional 35 positions will be eliminated through natural attrition and that 17 employees will be transferred to other duties within the organisation.

YLE is set to lay off 63 members of its design and production departments in order to increase its content purchases from independent production companies as per requirements imposed by a parliamentary working group.

YLE was initially intent on making redundant 145 of the 466 people employed in the design and production departments.

YOT, the association of programme employees at the public broadcaster, has expressed its disapproval with the announced lay-offs, pointing out that they are all but unprecedented in the media industry of Finland.

“The lay-offs are one of the biggest in the history of Finnish media, even though the number was reduced substantially in the negotiations,” a YOT spokesperson states.

YOT argues that the lay-offs are untimely especially because of the manpower requirements arising from the upcoming municipal elections and the events organised to commemorate the centenary of Finnish independence.

“It is also known that more consultative negotiations will be launched during the course of the spring. This is an indication of illogical planning and lack of respect for employees,” the spokesperson says.

Arto Satonen (PS), the chairperson of the parliamentary working group that presented its conclusions in October, 2016, reminds in an interview with Uusi Suomi that the objective of the content purchase requirement is not to reduce the number of employees but to improve the operating environment of the media industry in Finland.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Martti Kainulainen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi