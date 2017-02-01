“There is a hole in the current legislation big enough for green men,” he writes in a blog on Puheenvuoro .

Jussi Niinistö (PS), the Minister of Defence, has appointed a task force to draw up legislative revisions to enhance the ability to respond to security threats posed by unmarked military troops – or so-called little green men – in the event of a foreign power violating the territorial integrity of Finland.

“There is currently no sufficient legislative framework for also responding to threats posed by a nation state that is not complying with the principles of international law,” explains Niinistö.

The Ministry of Defence points out in its press release that many of the recent local and regional political crises that involved the use of military force occurred without advance warning and escalated extremely rapidly. “Also unmarked but clearly organised military troops – ‘the little green men’ – have been used in military conflicts,” says Niinistö.

The Ministry of Defence underlines that the objective is only to clarify the legislation and that no comprehensive reform of the Territorial Surveillance Act is necessary. The task force will be expected to wrap up its preparatory work by mid-May.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Roni Rekomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi